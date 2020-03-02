aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ LIFE traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $4.02. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,646. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 254,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,000.00. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

