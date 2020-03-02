Auctus (AUC) Market Cap Reaches $373,385.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Auctus has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $373,385.00 and approximately $1,810.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,535,815 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

