Augur (REP) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Augur has a total market capitalization of $144.74 million and $46.69 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $13.16 or 0.00148672 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Zebpay, GOPAX and BX Thailand.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.38 or 0.02908142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00225145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00137026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Koinex, Kraken, Bittrex, CoinTiger, BX Thailand, BitBay, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Binance, Livecoin, Zebpay, DragonEX, Bithumb, Gate.io, Upbit, Gatecoin, AirSwap, ChaoEX, Liqui, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Ethfinex, Bitsane, HitBTC, GOPAX, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Crex24 and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

