Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $6.71 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.4% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.41.

AAPL opened at $273.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.31 and its 200 day moving average is $262.35. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

