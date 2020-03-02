Aurora Reaches One Day Volume of $1.43 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Aurora has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00053942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00482598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.19 or 0.06448545 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00063383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030307 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005639 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

