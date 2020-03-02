Auroracoin Price Up 110.6% Over Last Week (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 39% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and ISX. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $991,757.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 110.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Auroracoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041844 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00069490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000817 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,926.27 or 1.00267207 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000972 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00062287 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000453 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, ISX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auroracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auroracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.