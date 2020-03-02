Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to post $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.16 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.09.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 334,003 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 52.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,566,000 after buying an additional 233,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,058,000 after buying an additional 109,538 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 190.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 85,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $66.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

