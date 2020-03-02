Autonio One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,698.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Autonio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $205,994.00 and approximately $1,698.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.38 or 0.02908142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00225145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00137026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Ethfinex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

