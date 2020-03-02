Autosports Group Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:ASG)

Autosports Group Ltd (ASX:ASG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of ASG opened at A$1.40 ($0.99) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.92. Autosports Group has a fifty-two week low of A$1.08 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.84 ($1.30). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.46.

Autosports Group Company Profile

Autosports Group Limited operates in the retail automotive industry in Australia. It engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, aftermarket products, and spare parts; distribution of finance and insurance products; and provision of motor vehicle servicing and collision repair services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Leichhardt, Australia.

