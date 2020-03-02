AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5,583.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

AVB opened at $200.59 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $191.42 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.