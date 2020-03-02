AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

AVB stock traded up $9.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.67. 1,275,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.08. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $191.42 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

