Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,607 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.17% of Avery Dennison worth $18,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.84. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.