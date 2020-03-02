Avid Technology (AVID) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.66 million, a PE ratio of -147.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.95. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

