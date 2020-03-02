Aviva (LON:AV) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva to an “add” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aviva to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 414 ($5.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 502 ($6.60) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 473.91 ($6.23).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 343.82 ($4.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion and a PE ratio of 5.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 404.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 401.06. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82).

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

