Aviva PLC Acquires 14,216 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,331 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,544,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $2,005,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth about $948,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $18.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.57. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

