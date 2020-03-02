Aviva PLC Acquires New Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $3,261,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

SGEN stock opened at $113.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.18 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.