Aviva PLC Acquires New Stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Glaukos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Glaukos by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Glaukos by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Glaukos by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $43.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Glaukos Corp has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.