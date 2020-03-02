Aviva PLC Acquires New Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in NewMarket by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in NewMarket by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in NewMarket by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $388.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $381.29 and a one year high of $505.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.53.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

