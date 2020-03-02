Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 68,910 Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allogene Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $27.00 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.