Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,526,000 after purchasing an additional 354,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 67,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.50. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

PE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.