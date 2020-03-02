Aviva PLC Buys New Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $108.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.61. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

