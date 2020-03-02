Aviva PLC Buys New Stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Irhythm Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 45.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $212,000.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at $19,602,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $86.97 on Monday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $98.07. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.98% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Irhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.