Aviva PLC Buys New Stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of LiveRamp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,010,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after buying an additional 141,975 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth $2,608,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth $576,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 183.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 35,032 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RAMP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

NYSE RAMP opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.47. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

