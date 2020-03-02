Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 19,151 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 276,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 611.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

MDGL stock opened at $86.17 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $74.05 and a twelve month high of $148.18. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.