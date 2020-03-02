Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 43,494 Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Cal-Maine Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CALM. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $34.89 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

