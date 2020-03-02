Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 130,238 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 31.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

