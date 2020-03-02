Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,832 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,680,000 after buying an additional 1,614,428 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 12.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 66.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 666,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 48.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,758,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after buying an additional 576,982 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

