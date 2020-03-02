Aviva PLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 791.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

MOMO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. Momo Inc has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $41.50.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

