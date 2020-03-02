Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globant SA has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $141.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.