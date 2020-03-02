Aviva PLC Invests $1.85 Million in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of J & J Snack Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $160.82 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.