Aviva PLC Invests $1.86 Million in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,034 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Strs Ohio grew its stake in RingCentral by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RingCentral by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $235.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.85. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $252.20. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -368.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.09.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Sipes sold 15,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $2,489,067.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,870 shares in the company, valued at $35,780,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $4,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,266 shares in the company, valued at $36,062,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,709 shares of company stock worth $28,486,247. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.10.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

