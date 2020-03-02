Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $238,080.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,214 shares of company stock worth $11,249,188. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.44.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $109.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10,961,000.00, a PEG ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

