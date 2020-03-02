Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $150,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

NYSE:UNF opened at $185.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $134.16 and a 1-year high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

