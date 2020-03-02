Aviva PLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective for the company. CICC Research cut shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, China International Capital cut shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

ATHM stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66. Autohome Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Autohome’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

