Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 11,249 Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,347,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.30, for a total value of $56,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $440,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $165.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day moving average of $159.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.72. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $194.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

