Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 20,938 REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,938 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.33% of REX American Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 683.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. REX American Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.55 million, a PE ratio of 106.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The energy company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

