Aviva PLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarGurus by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,061,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CarGurus by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,414,348.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,547,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $198,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 301,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,766,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

