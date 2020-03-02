Aviva PLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of RMR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in RMR Group by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after buying an additional 237,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RMR Group by 99.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in RMR Group by 1,085.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 137,804 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in RMR Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 742,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,786,000 after buying an additional 117,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in RMR Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 140,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 55,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. RMR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.14.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

