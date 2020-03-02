Aviva PLC Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $64.63 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.