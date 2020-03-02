Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Holdings Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,423 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,996,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,553,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 773.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after buying an additional 849,502 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 82,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,695. Avnet has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $49.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

