AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €28.00 by Deutsche Bank

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €28.00 ($32.56) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.07% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.42 ($34.21) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.76 ($32.28).

Shares of EPA:CS traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €20.73 ($24.10). The stock had a trading volume of 13,107,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €24.42 and its 200-day moving average is €23.81.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

