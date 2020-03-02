Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director Purchases $46,720.00 in Stock

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Director David R. Epstein bought 12,800 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,257.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AXLA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. 22,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,744. Axcella Health Inc has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

