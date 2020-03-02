Axe Market Capitalization Hits $3.14 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00006748 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001250 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

