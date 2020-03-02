AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AxoGen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57).

Get AxoGen alerts:

AXGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $515.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 556.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 487,361 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 93.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 9,583.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.