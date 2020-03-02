Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Axos Financial worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

AX stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. 203,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,363. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.11. Axos Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

