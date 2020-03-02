Azbit (AZ) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,424.00

Azbit (CURRENCY:AZ) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Azbit has a total market capitalization of $685,034.00 and $7,424.00 worth of Azbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azbit token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit and BW.com. During the last seven days, Azbit has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00481920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.85 or 0.06446857 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00062802 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030241 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Azbit is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Azbit’s total supply is 126,525,526,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,969,970,702 tokens. Azbit’s official website is azbit.com. Azbit’s official message board is medium.com/azbit-news. Azbit’s official Twitter account is @

Azbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BW.com and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

