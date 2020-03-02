B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ILPT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $20.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,643,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 924,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 131,403 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

