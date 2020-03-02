B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of L Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

LB opened at $21.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 85,870 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after buying an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

