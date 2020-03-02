B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infinera in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinera’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INFN. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.33 price objective (up previously from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 29.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

