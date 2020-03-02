B. Riley Lowers Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Price Target to $23.00

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

